Foster produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-108 loss to Westchester.

Foster scored his most points since Nov. 10 and notched his third outing with at least 20 points. He also tied his season high with 10 boards, marking his second double-double of the campaign.