Foster produced 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over Sioux Falls in the G League Showcase.

Foster scored in double figures for the sixth time over his past seven appearances and grabbed double-digit rebounds for a second consecutive contest, notching his third double-double of the campaign. Across 14 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.9 minutes.