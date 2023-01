Foster managed 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-117 win over Greensboro.

Foster scored in double figures for a third straight game thanks to an efficient performance from the field. He also grabbed 10 boards, recording a double-double for a second straight game and the fifth time this season.