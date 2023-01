Foster managed 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 153-132 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Foster scored in double figures for a sixth straight game and notched his third double-double during that stretch. He also showed off his defensive prowess by recording at least one tally in each defensive statistic for a fifth straight game, including back-to-back contests with multiple blocks.