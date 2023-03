Foster registered 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over Westchester.

Foster scored in double figures for a third straight game and notched his first double-double since Jan. 16. He also blocked at least one shot for a 10th consecutive contest and has totaled 25 swats during that stretch.