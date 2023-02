Foster tallied 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 125-124 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Foster was lights out en route to his highest-scoring outing since Nov. 11, when he posted a season-high 26 in a win over the Swarm. Across 32 G League appearances, the 20-year-old is averaging 13.6 points while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from deep.