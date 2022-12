Foster totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 138-99 loss to the Vipers.

Foster was efficient from the field en route to his seventh double-digit scoring outing over his past eight appearances. On the season, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.0 points on 52.4 percent shooting.