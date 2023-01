Foster recorded 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to Grand Rapids.

Foster scored in double figures for the first time over his past three appearances and fell one rebound shy of his fourth double-double. He also blocked a season-high four shots for a second consecutive game and has 11 swats over his past four appearances.