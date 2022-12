Foster posted 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over Westchester.

Foster has scored at least 10 points in five straight games and fell two rebounds shy of his third double-double. Across 12 appearances, he's averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.