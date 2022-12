Foster registered seven points (2-6 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 127-107 win over Austin in the G League Showcase.

Foster failed to extend his double-digit scoring streak to six games, but he salvaged his production by grabbing a team-high 13 boards. Across 13 games with Delaware, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes.