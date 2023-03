Foster registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 loss to College Park.

Foster barely extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games and blocked at least four shots for the fifth time this season. Across 37 appearances, he's averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game.