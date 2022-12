Foster produced 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 127-119 loss to College Park.

Foster wasn't overly efficient from the field, but he still scored in double figures for a third straight game. He also grabbed a team-high nine boards, falling one short of back-to-back double-doubles. Across 10 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes per game.