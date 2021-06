Foster, the seventh-ranked player in the Class of 2021, has signed a professional contract with the NBA G League Ignite team, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.comreports.

The Milwaukee native was a 2021 McDonald's All-American, spending his last two high-school seasons at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. The six-foot-nine forward averaged 32.2 points and 18.4 rebounds as a senior.