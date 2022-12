Foster notched 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three steals in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 130-114 loss to Long Island.

Foster finished with at least 10 points and five boards for the fourth time this year and set a new season high with three steals. Across eight appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.0 minutes per game.