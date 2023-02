Foster totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Foster tied Braxton Key with a team-high 18 points and fell two boards short of a double-double. He also recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game for just the second time this season.