Frazier tallied 24 points (6-17 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in the 144-125 win Tuesday over Santa Cruz.

Two different players attempted double-digit three pointers, but when Frazier and Dakari Tucker combine to go 12-of-26 from deep it's hard to complain about the results. Frazier is averaging 28.5 points across both of the Vipers playoff games and appears poised to cause havoc in the G League Finals against Long Island.