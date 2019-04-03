Michael Frazier: Attempts 14 three pointers
Frazier tallied 24 points (6-17 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in the 144-125 win Tuesday over Santa Cruz.
Two different players attempted double-digit three pointers, but when Frazier and Dakari Tucker combine to go 12-of-26 from deep it's hard to complain about the results. Frazier is averaging 28.5 points across both of the Vipers playoff games and appears poised to cause havoc in the G League Finals against Long Island.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...