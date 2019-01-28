Frazier generated 27 points (9-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes Saturday against the Legends.

Frazier caught fire from beyond the arc, draining seven 3-pointers on the way to a 129-125 victory for his squad. He continues to post a solid season across the board, averaging 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists along with 2.7 made threes through 30 games this season with the Vipers.