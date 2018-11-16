Michael Frazier: Nearly registers double-double
Frazier scored 13 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists in the 125-104 thrashing of the Austin Spurs.
The Vipers jumped out to a 36-13 first quarter lead which allowed their starting unit to receive plenty of rest. Frazier played only 24 minutes despite starting, but he made the most of those minutes at least defensively, collecting a team-high nine rebounds.
