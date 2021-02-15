Frazier posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound over eight minutes in Sunday's 108-101 win over Agua Caliente.

Frazier took the court for the first time this season during Sunday's win, but he only converted on 20 percent of his field goal attempts. While it was encouraging to see him play against Agua Caliente, the 26-year-old hasn't had much involvement for the Blue Coats over the first three games of the G League season.