Frazier tallied 34 points (13-21 FG, 8-13 3Pt) Tuesday against Northern Arizona, finishing the contest with four rebounds and three assists.

Frazier was the offensive focal point for the Vipers, acting as the Batman to Gary Payton II's Robin as the latter finished with a triple-double. Frazier has seen his season average in points skyrocket in recent weeks and could be a candidate to potentially sign a two-way contract if he can keep up this effort.