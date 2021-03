Frazier posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 103-97 win over the Charge.

Frazier came off the bench once again Wednesday, but he had a strong presence on the scoreboard and finished with the second-highest scoring total on the team. He's now averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over 24.8 minutes per game this season.