Michael Frazier: Scores 20 points in win
Frazier tallied 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the win Friday over Austin.
Fraizer has been a starting guard for the Vipers in some capacity for almost the entire season, averaging 33.4 minutes across 29 games this season. Shooting just under 43 percent from the field, Frazier is totaling 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in his first season in the G League since 2015-16.
