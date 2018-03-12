Michael Gbinije: 13 points in return
Gbinije provided 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal during Saturday's 126-122 narrow road win over the Hustle.
Gbinije returned from a brief absence due to nursing an injured left hip and reached the 13-point mark despite poor shooting (33.3 percent). The 25-year-old guard from Syracuse is averaging 7.6 points and 2.5 rebounds with Santa Cruz this season.
