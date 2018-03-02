Gbinije recorded 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal during Wednesday's 141-117 win over Northern Arizona.

Gbinije helped Santa Cruz reach the 141-point mark Wednesday due to his perfect three-point shooting night. Aside from Wednesday's performance though, the 25-year-old from Syracuse has been lurking in single digits all season long in points scored and has not been a factor in any other statistical category. Gbinije is averaging a mere 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assist this season.