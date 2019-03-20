Gbinije tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the 113-108 loss Monday to South Bay.

Despite averaging 26.1 minutes over the course of 43 games, Gbinije has only scored in the double digits 13 times this season, which makes sense given his 7.1 points-per-game average.