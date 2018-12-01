Gbinije has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's G-League action due to a bruised neck, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

Gbinije is likely being held out as a precaution, given the nature and location of his injury. He logged 22 minutes and scored five points against the Texas Legends prior to departing the contest. He figures to be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup.

