Gilmore tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes Wednesday in a loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Gilmore finished in double figures in the scoring department for the first time this season, and he played a campaign-high 27 minutes. The 26-year-old is shooting 60.7 percent on the season and has gone 4-for-9 from three-point range, but he is averaging only 17.7 minutes per game.