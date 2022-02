Gilmore went scoreless (0-1 FG) and collected two rebounds along with one steal over 12 minutes in Wisconsin's loss to Greensboro on Saturday.

This was the second time in his past three contests that Gilmore failed to register any points. His playing time has trailed off over that span, and he hasn't exceeded 20 minutes since Jan. 9. Gilmore is shooting reasonably well at 49.5 percent for the season, but he is averaging just 5.1 points across 18.0 minutes per game.