Michael Holyfield: Best game of season
Holyfield provided 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one assist during Sunday's 125-101 win over Santa Cruz.
This game marked both career high tallies for Holyfield in points and rebounds during his best game of the season. The second-year player from Sam Houston State does not hold much value though, as he is averaging a mere 4.4 points and 4.5 rebounds for South Bay.
