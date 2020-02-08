Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Finalizing buyout

Kidd-Gilchrist is in the process of finalizing a contract buyout, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran forward's tenure with Charlotte will come to the end as Kidd-Gilchrist sets his sights on joining a contender for the playoff run, with Dallas emerging as the favorites to sign him. Kidd-Gilchrist had seen his role erode this year, appearing in just 12 games on the season and averaging 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per contest. Despite his battles with offensive effectiveness and injury throughout his career, he offers potential suitors a big body who has the flexibility to guard most opponents' top options.