Michael Orris: Scores 11 points for Capital City

Orris piled on 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in the 111-109 win over the Swarm on Friday.

Orris signed with Capital City on Monday with Chris Chiozza expected to miss the next two weeks while playing for Team USA in the Men's Basketball FIBA World Cup Qualifier. The guard played in one game with Fort Wayne earlier this year, and played in 40 games with three separate teams in the G League last season.