Michael Porter: Falls to Nuggets at No. 14
Porter was selected by the Nuggets with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Initially projected as a potential top-five pick, Porter slipped all the way down to the final pick in the lottery amid concerns about his back. A procedure in the fall kept Porter out of nearly his entire freshman season at Missouri, and when he returned for a two-game stretch in March, he didn't look anything like the five-star recruit some projected as a future No. 1 overall pick. Reports regarding Porter's medical situation are still a bit murky, but if he's able to move past the issue, the Nuggets may have landed the biggest steal of the first round.
