Michael Porter: Headed to NBA

Porter declared for the 2018 NBA Draft on Monday and will sign with an agent, Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports.

Despite playing in only three games for Missouri while missing most of his lone collegiate season while recovering from November back surgery, Porter, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward, is expected to land among the top 10 picks in the draft. Porter entered college as one of the consensus top prospects from the Class of 2017, and though he showcased some rustiness upon returning to the court for Missouri in March, his blend of size, athleticism and ball-handling skills make him a potential franchise building block if he can stay healthy. Teams will be certain to pore over Porter's medical records carefully during the pre-draft process and could go in another direction if they feel long-term back issues might be in store for the 19-year-old.