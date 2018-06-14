Michael Porter: MRI comes back clean

Porter, who canceled a second Pro Day workout because of hip spasms, underwent an MRI and had the results come back negative, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Porter was arguably a top-2 prospect coming out of a high school, but back surgery limited his time in college to just three games, subsequently dropping his stock to likely a top-10 pick. Adding a hip issue on top of that would have more raised red flags. However, he's avoided anything serious. If he can stay healthy, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward has the potential makings of a franchise player due to his combination of ball-handling skills, size and athleticism.