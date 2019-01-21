Qualls accumulated 23 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-17 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 43 minutes Saturday against Capital City.

Qualls logged a team-high 43 minutes and although he struggled to find his shot (30.7 percent from the field), the Herd would come away with a 109-105 victory. He's now drawn back-to-back starts, so it appears he's carved out a role for himself within the first unit for the time being.