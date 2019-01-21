Michael Qualls: Drops 23 points in win
Qualls accumulated 23 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-17 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 43 minutes Saturday against Capital City.
Qualls logged a team-high 43 minutes and although he struggled to find his shot (30.7 percent from the field), the Herd would come away with a 109-105 victory. He's now drawn back-to-back starts, so it appears he's carved out a role for himself within the first unit for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....