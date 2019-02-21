Michael Qualls: Scores 24 despite inefficient shooting
Qualls registered 24 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in loss Wednesday to Raptors 905.
It wasn't a particularly efficient night for the small forward, but Qualls did wind up tallying a team-high 24 points, and nearly posted a game high if not for Raptors 905's Jordan Howard and his 26 points. Much of the Herd's depth has been sapped by the team's NBA affiliate, leaving the likes of Qualls and Nick Johnson as the only things resembling a threat most nights. As a result, expect similarly productive (albeit inefficient) games for the small forward in the future.
