Qualls compiled 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 124-116 loss Monday to Grand Rapids.

Qualls has been on quite a tear as of late, setting a career high last Wednesday with 37 points, only to follow that with his second most points scored Monday during the 2018-19 campaign. Those explosive outings generally haven't led to a ton of production in other categories, as Qualls has just nine double-doubles this year, but given the Herd has lacked a true scorer for much of the year, it's nice to see the small forward develop into a threat.