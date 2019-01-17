Michael Qualls: Secures double-double
Qualls scored 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), added 12 rebounds and registered five assists in the loss Wednesday to the BayHawks.
Qualls got the start at small forward and promptly registered his first double-double of the season. It'll be interesting to see whether the Herd continue to deploy Qualls as a small-ball small forward, or if this was simply a one-time choice based on Erie's unique lineup.
