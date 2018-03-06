Michael Qualls: Waived by Stars
Qualls was waived by the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday, Sportando.com reports.
Qualls appeared in 18 games for the Stars this season. The Arkansas prospect, who left college in 2015, averaged 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds across 19.4 minutes with Salt Lake City.
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...