Weathers was drafted by Oklahoma City's G League affiliate in the 1st round of the 2022 G League Draft on Saturday.

The 25-year-old spent six years in college where he transferred twice and suited up for SMU, Miami (OH), Texas Southern and Oklahoma State. Despite having trouble finding a home, he carved out a solid collegiate career averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per night. The Blue currently has four guards on the roster so it'll be interesting to see where he fits in the mix. However, as a 1st round pick, expect him to get the opportunity to make an impact.