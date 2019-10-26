Michale Kyser: Selected 10th by Lakeland
Kyser went 10th in the 2019 G League Draft to the Lakeland Magic.
Kyser heads back to the United States after he spent the 2018-19 campaign playing with Aris of the Greek Basket League, where he averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over 17.3 minutes per contest.
