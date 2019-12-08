Mickell Gladness: Agrees to deal with Japanese club
Gladness agreed to a deal with the SanEn Neophoenix of Japan's B-League, Sportando.com reports.
Gladness hasn't played in the NBA since a stint with the Warriors during the 2011-12 season. He most recently played in Italy, averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 15.6 minutes across nine games for the Flexx Pistoia of the Italian Lega Serie A last year.
