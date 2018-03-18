Mike Cobbins: 14 and 4 in loss
Cobbins added 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes played during Saturday's 121-118 win over Reno.
This was Cobbins' second straight game in which he has scored in double figures while shooting 85.7 percent from the floor Saturday. The 6-8 forward is contributing 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds this season with the Blue.
