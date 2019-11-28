Cobbins scored six points (2-3 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and tallied two rebounds during Wednesday's G League win over College Park.

Cobbins started but only logged 13 minutes. There has been no word yet on whether this was a demotion or an injury. Coming into the game, Cobbins was averaging 25 minutes but just 5.7 points in six games this season.