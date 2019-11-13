Mike Davis Jr.: Absent Tuesday
Davis did not dress for Monday's game against the Delaware Blue Coats.
While three of his teammates were DNPs due to a coach's decision, it appears Davis' reason for sitting out was a different one. It's unclear when he'll be back in action.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...