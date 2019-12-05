Mike Davis Jr.: Inactive Tuesday
Davis was inactive for Tuesday's game against College Park due for an undisclosed reason.
It's unclear what exactly Davis' dealing with, but it's caused him to miss all but one game so far this year. He saw just 2.5 minutes of run in his lone appearance, indicating that, injury notwithstanding, Davis likely won't factor heavily into the Swarm's rotation in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.