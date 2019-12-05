Play

Mike Davis Jr.: Inactive Tuesday

Davis was inactive for Tuesday's game against College Park due for an undisclosed reason.

It's unclear what exactly Davis' dealing with, but it's caused him to miss all but one game so far this year. He saw just 2.5 minutes of run in his lone appearance, indicating that, injury notwithstanding, Davis likely won't factor heavily into the Swarm's rotation in 2019-20.

