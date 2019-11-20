Mike Davis Jr.: Returns to action Saturday

Davis (undisclosed) logged two minutes off the bench for Greensboro in Saturday's 118-104 loss to Grand Rapids. He missed his lone shot attempt and didn't record any other statistics.

The 23-year-old made his season debut Saturday after an undisclosed injury in addition to his status as a non-rotation player prevented him from seeing action. The 6-foot-4 guard looks like he'll be buried on the Swarm's depth chart for the foreseeable future.