Mike James: Joins Italian team
James has agreed to a three-year, $5-plus million contract with Italian club Olimpia Milano, Sportnado reports.
James spent 36 games, mostly with the Suns, in the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign, averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game. After he was let go in February by the Pelicans, he opted to join the Greek squad Panathinaikos. However, instead of re-upping with them, he's moving on to Italy, where he's secured a three-year deal. At 27-years-old, it's possible he attempts to make an NBA comeback.
