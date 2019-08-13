James agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday with CSKA Moscow.

James spent the first half of the 2017-18 season with the Suns before a brief stint with the Pelicans. The 28-year-old played out last season in Italy, where he averaged 19.8 points per game en route to winning the EuroLeague's Alphonso Ford Trophy. James, a Lamar University product, will now join CSKA as he continues his overseas career.