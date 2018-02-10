Mike James: Waived by Pelicans
James was let go by the Pelicans on Saturday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
James appeared in four games with New Orleans, averaging 1.0 points and 1.5 assists across 4.5 minutes per game. The team apparently feels that their point guard depth of Jrue Holiday, Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark is sufficient.
